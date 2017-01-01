Once Iris notices you're at a hospital, you're sent a push-notification to verify whether or not you're okay or need Iris's help.
Not okay? After a few minutes, your emergency contact(s) are informed and provided the info needed to reach you.
Iris surfaces it on your lockscreen after confirming you're not okay, making it quickly and safely accessible to medical professionals.
Because everyone needs their someone when things get scary.
Your health card provides doctor’s with your age, blood type, allergies, emergency contact info, native language and more.
Your card in Wallet app means the personal and private information on your phone is never accessed or used.
Surfaced on your lockscreen once we confirm that you need help. Medical professionals simply swipe to open.
Hospital Detection
Whether close to home or vacationing abroad, Iris detects you at the hospital and reaches out to see if you're okay or need help.
Emergency Contacts
Choose at least two people that are reliable and know you best. Two is to ensure there's always a backup. Sometimes people are napping.
Rapid Alerts
Once a critical moment is confirmed, your loved ones are notified via SMS and provided the info needed to reach you as soon as possible.
Mute Hospitals
Just visiting someone or work at a hospital? Upon detection, tell Iris to mute the hospital temporarily, a custom duration or indefinitely.
Set a Primary
Often times, parents or spouses are the health proxy and make the critical decisions for you when you cannot. Your Primary will be contacted first.
Accessibility
Though already set for individuals with color-blindness, it will become fully accessible through iOS for individuals who need it.Coming Soon
Starting in two cities in two countries with two languages and quickly expanding globally.